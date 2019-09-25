Terri Jones, second from right, of Madisonville eyes the fruit she wants for her plate at Happy Feet's 5th annual Sweet Feet fundraising event, which was held at Mahr Park Arboretum farm Tuesday night.
"It's a wonderful cause, shoes for kids who need them," she said. "And you get to party and have a good time with your friends."
Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
