This weekend will mark the 39th annual Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament, hosted by Light of Chance Inc., in Madisonville, at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.
The tourney will kick off Friday evening. Saturday will host games on the courts and also a health fair and voter registration drive for the community. Games will continue on Sunday and there will be free back-to-school haircuts and supplies for school-aged children. There will be food trucks and other vendors on site to serve those in attendance.
“Light of Chance took over the Dust Bowl reigns thirteen years ago and expanded its reach and impact, providing Madisonville with an entertaining three-day event full of food, music, community outreach and lots of exhilarating basketball,” Eric Logan, Event Organizer/ Founder of Light of Chance Inc. said. “What makes this year even more special is that the Dust Bowl is returning after the two-year hiatus. It feels good to bring the Dust Bowl back to the community.”
Light of Chance aims to serve youth and the community through innovative arts and wellness programs and uses the tournament as a platform to further its purpose. Proceeds benefit the organization’s Breathe Youth Arts Program, which gives Hopkins County students (grades 5 through 12) the opportunity to engage in music, art, dance and other forms of expression after school. The program is free and fosters artistic expression as well as improves leadership and social skills.
“I’m excited to see some great basketball, give back, and watch people fellowship with friends they haven’t seen in some time. Last year, our Breathe Youth Arts Program provided more than one million dollars in free service for the kids in Madisonville and the proceeds go towards helping us continue our tremendous success and impact.”
According to Logan, the Dust Bowl features a Men’s open division that attracts participants and spectators from Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and other parts of Kentucky. By presenting a dynamic and positive atmosphere, the organization has continued and enhanced a historical summertime tradition, highly anticipated by many.
“We are blessed to put on such as great event, which is a rich tradition, that means so much to so many people.”
For more information on the Dust Bowl or Breathe, visit lightofchance.org.
