Yesterday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear met with three Dawson Springs families at the Pennyrile Forest State Park who were displaced from the December 2021 tornado, handing them keys to their brand new, temporary trailer homes.
“December 10th was hard, it was a tornado event the likes of which we’ve never seen, devastating several communities including Dawson Springs,” Beshear said.
“It was tough to see and I know it was even tougher to go through, but what we saw after, was a special outpouring of love the likes of which I’ve never seen both in this state and in this country, and what we saw was a unified commitment and we are going to stand with each and every one of these families however long it will take to rebuild. We know its going to take not months, maybe even years, to rebuild not only every household, every structure, but every life.”
With ten brand-new, state-of-the-art travel trailers throughout the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, according to Gov. Beshear, this is considered to be the medium term housing project that is here to help the families get back on their feet.
Every single one of the trailers are new. They are either last year or the year before model and range in 28-36 feet. Travel trailers will be staged throughout the commonwealth to house families most in need. Yesterday morning was the first day for these first three families to move in.
The state purchased 200 of these trailers, at roughly 7.4 million dollars, for at least the next six months to house families, to get them extra space and to get them out of a single room in a motel. The families chosen are those with school aged children, and need to be in and close to their school district.
The first family to receive their keys to one of the new travel trailers were the Jennings, mother April and high school senior Ashley. This trailer will provide a space and some kind of normalcy for the Jennings, and especially for Ashley so she can be back in her school district to finish her senior year and head off to college.
The second family to receive keys were the Vanmatres. Proud parents with their elementary school aged son, Isaac, were extremely grateful and appreciative of this opportunity and “just blessed to be alive.”
The third family to receive keys were the Millers, who are raising their grandchildren. This will provide them warmth and more room to spread out while caring for their family. The Millers thanked everyone and called it a true blessing to be alive and to be receiving such a nice new home.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield spoke on the debris cleanup and relief efforts in the affected areas, “We are getting cleaned up, that’s moving good, we’ve got our long term recovery starting. Once we get to the next phase we get can people rebuilt. The campers are great for now but we know we want to get people back in their homes on their property. We are moving to get that done.”
Beshear shared that there is room for roughly 40 campers to hook up at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. It is very important to create a sense of community, especially with kids in the school system. It is believed that the number of trailers will be more than double by the end of next week, depending on safety, capability of hookups, and families who are ready to move in.
Under the FEMA rules, this is a six month program, and at the end of six months, another six months can be requested. There is a monthly check-in on the services, but these trailers can potentially provide shelter for one year. There is also much flexibility on where these trailers can be placed, as long as it is a safe, secure location within close proximity to Dawson Springs.
“We are going to work every single day to improve the lives of the families that have been through this, and today is one of those days. Today is very hopeful. Folks who have lost their home, crammed in a single room, wondering when that next step is, it’s today,” Beshear said.
