The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is preparing for the upcoming season.
Center Director Brad Downall said they are thrilled with the 2023-2024 season, and they hope the audiences will be as well.
“We think this year’s line-up includes a great variety of concerts and events,” he said.
This coming year on the Center Stage lineup, the Glema will welcome Chapel Hart, Collage Dance Collective, A Brass Transit Christmas, Exile, Hooked on Classics (Orchestra Kentucky), and Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
The Center Stage acts are sponsored by the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, the City of Madisonville, the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr, and Old National Bank.
Upcoming acts for the US Bank Family Series include B: The Underwater Bubble Show and the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus. The Chamber Music Series will present tenor Daniel McGrew and harpist Parker Ramsay, bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Llewellyn Sanchez Werner, pianist Brian Woods, and the Eykamp String Quartet.
The Evelyn and David Smart Coffeehouse Series will feature singer and songwriter Scott Maluvahill, Americana trio Damn Tall Buildings, country and bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge, and singer and blues guitarist Melody Angel.
The First United Bank & Trust’s Proud Partnership brings Hopkins County Schools’ production of Elf the Musical and Little Shop of Horrors, while the Community Theatre will present Steel Magnolias as a winter weekend of dinner theatre and Into the Woods as a summer musical.
The season ends with four special events; including the Cambridge University American Stage Tour presenting Romeo and Juliet, A Community Christmas featuring the MCC Singers, the MCC Singers Spring Concert, and a special September surprise that will be announced soon.
Downall also mentioned changes to ticket pricing this upcoming season. He said Rear floor seats, which had previously been priced midway between front floor seats and balcony seats, are now the same rate as balcony seats.
Additionally, student tickets for all four concerts included in the Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series are free for the 2023-2024 season.
Season Packages will go on sale beginning Monday. Single tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, July 17, and may be purchased in person, by phone, or online at glemacenter.universitytickets.com.
Discounts are available for packages and single tickets. There will be a 25% discount for the Everything Ticket, a 20% discount for 12-22 shows, and a 10% discount for 4-11 shows. Seniors get a 10% discount, and students and children under 12 can get a 25% discount unless a higher discount is noted for a specific show.
To purchase packages or have a discount applied to the order, visit or call the box office. Ticket office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday in July, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Aug. 1.
For more information, visit glemacenter.org, call 270-821-2787, or follow the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on social media.
