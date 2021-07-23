As the start of school gets closer, the marching bands at Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins attended their respective camps this week to prepare for the upcoming competition season.
Randy Adams — North’s band director — and John Grace — Central’s band director — said camp is a good way to get new members familiar with the formations and playing while walking.
“Sometimes we are also reintroducing it to the older students,” said Grace.
The camp is two weeks long and focuses most of the time teaching the students the competition show music and formations.
Grace said Central’s camp was going well, and it looks like it will be a good year.
“The students are glad to be back to some normalcy and seem glad to be back together,” he said. “They are working hard, and I am very excited.”
Kendee Creekmur, a freshman at Central who plays the French horn, said the camp has been good and the director has been thorough.
“We do stretches at the beginning, so it isn’t just like a brick wall,” she said.
Even though Creekmur has been in the marching band since sixth grade, this year there is another French horn player in her group, which helps when learning new tricks and talking with another player.
Damian Merrell, a junior at Central and a trumpet player, said no matter what year you are in band, you always learn something new about your instrument that helps to progress your playing.
Central senior and clarinet player Cody Brown said because things are always changing in music, they are always learning something new.
Each school has to perform a show they have not done before, which can add some pressure to the band directors, especially at North, since the school’s marching band has been a state finalist 22 times and has won a state championship 10 times.
“It is a little bit of a burden because everyone expects the Madisonville North Hopkins band to be good and a perennial finalist at state championships,” said Adams. “It is a burden, but it is one we have built and one we don’t take lightly.”
Eli Dunn, a senior at North who plays the trumpet, said this is his third year being in the band and he loves it.
“Going to the competitions and being able to compete with other bands that are as prestigious is really fun,” he said. “Of course, getting first or getting high up there feels really special and amazing.”
Erica Blake, a junior at North who plays the clarinet, said the camp is tough, but worth it.
“The competitions are fun, and it is an achievement to march in a competition like that,” she said.
Both North and Central have different showpieces they will perform throughout the year at different competitions and on the football field at halftime.
For North, the inspiration came from Cleopatra, said Adams. A student will portray Cleopatra, though not necessarily the historical version.
“The music is very Egyptian sounding of that time period,” he said.
All the music comes from different movies, he said. The opener is by Hans Zimmer from the movie, The Prince of Egypt, while the ballad is a pop/rock tune from the 1990s by Alanis Morissette, and the closer is from the movie, The Mummy.
“The kids really like it,” said Adams. “They have started working on it early.”
As for Central’s competition piece, their inspiration came from fears, said Grace. The show is called Creepy and explores different fears people have.
“There aren’t any songs per se. It is music written just for this theme,” he said.
Ideas for the piece have been taken from two major composers — Mozart’s Requiem and Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.
“We are taking those themes and using them throughout the show to create the musical ideas,” said Grace.
Grace and Adams said they are looking forward to this upcoming competition year.
The band members from both high schools said being a band member is tough, but it is fun. It takes up a lot of time and is a commitment.
Creekmur encouraged anyone thinking about joining the band to weigh their options before signing on.
“You need to make sure you have enough time to do band and be efficient in band,” she said.
