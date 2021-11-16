Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated each year to support small businesses across the country, and to encourage consumers to get out and shop at their local neighborhood stores. During the Madisonville City Council meeting last night, Mayor Kevin Cotton and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, 2021, as Small Business Saturday in Madisonville and Hopkins County.
This proclamation is to celebrate all of the local small businesses in town, and the contributions that they make to our community. Mayor Kevin Cotton presented the proclamation certificate to Lisa Miller, Membership Director for the Chamber of Commerce.
Other meeting news:
- Fire Department Report — During the month of October:
- the Fire Department responded to 121 incidents, 85 medical related, 36 fire related, with 14 overlapping. The average dispatch time was 4:47minutes, average time on scene 19 minutes.
Police Report — During the month of October: the Police Department answered 3,947 calls, made 224 total arrests, 53 felonies, 171 non-felonies. Friday nights around 7p.m. are noted as the highest traffic accident times. Marijuana was the most
- commonly seized drug. Crimes are down 41% from this time last year.
- Council had the opportunity to accept a bid for the airport hanger concrete pad. Two bids were received, with the winning bid from Garrigan Building and Construction for $125,000.
- One bid received from EVAPAR for a new air compressor. This was a budgeted item for the water filter plant, coming in at the estimated cost of $70,820, council accepted.
Council has been trying to locate a digger truck for quite some time. One bid was received from Altec for $293,644, which met all specifications and was at the estimated price. This Digger Derrick Truck was accepted without a trade-in. There is still a significant wait time to receive this truck due to supply and demand, with a chance this may come out of 2022’s budget.
- Mobile food vendor ordinance updates were presented by council. Chapter 124 code of ordinance states that mobile food vendors must now be 100 feet from residential houses unless property owner states otherwise. Mobile food vehicles must be parked in pre-approved designated locations, and take up no more than two parking spaces. Driving lanes must be kept clear and must be removed by the end of each day. Ordinance changes will be up for vote at the next city council meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.