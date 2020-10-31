In a response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, the Hopkins County Judicial Center has released stricter protocols regarding public access and day-to-day operations at the courthouse.
“These protocols are to protect not only ourselves, but those members of the public who must come into the building,” wrote Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman in a Facebook post.
Bowman said the center will check the county’s COVID status every afternoon on the monitoring map provided by the state that is updated daily around 3:30 p.m.
According to the state, the 7-Day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
Any county with more than 25 cases per 100,000 is considered in the red zone. As of Thursday, Hopkins County averaged at 31 cases per 100,000.
As of Friday morning, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total the county has had to 1,097 since March with 43 deaths and 807 recoveries. There are 247 active cases in the county.
When the county is considered red, the justice center has numerous protocols in place, according to Bowman, including access to court facilities, which will be limited to attorneys and parties required to attend emergency hearings and individuals seeking emergency protective orders, interpersonal protective orders and emergency custody orders.
The center will be closed to all other persons, she said.
“All court proceedings that are scheduled to be conducted remotely will continue as planned,” according to Bowman. “The in-person court proceedings will be rescheduled. Because we will not know until 3:30 p.m. the day before they are canceled, each judge who had court scheduled for the following day will place a sign on the front door advising the litigants of the newly scheduled court date.”
Bowman said the clerk’s office also will mail a notice to the parties.
She said jury trials will be postponed until Hopkins County drops to the yellow zone, which is between 10 and 25 cases per 100,000 people on the state’s incident map.
“Grand jury proceedings on closed days must be rescheduled,” said Bowman. “The circuit clerk’s office will be closed to in-person services. All filings must be mailed, e-filed or conventionally filed using the drop box outside the judicial facility.”
All payments for court costs, fines, fees and restitution may be made my money order mailed to the Office of Circuit Court Clerk at 120 East Center Street or by calling the office at 270-824-7502. Payments can also be paid online at www.kycourts.gov/payments. Masks and social distancing will also be strictly enforced, said Bowman.
City to close offices to in-person trafficThe City of Madisonville offices will be closed to foot traffic while Hopkins County is classified as red or orange for COVID-19. Business can still be conducted using the drive-thru, online, by phone, or in-person by appointment, according to a news release from the city. An evaluation will be made each Thursday afternoon on how business will be conducted the following week.
