The decision to allegedly draw graffiti on the side of a building landed a Madisonville man behind bars of trespassing and burglary charges on Thursday.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers responded to a report of burglary at a building located at 69 East Arch Street on Wednesday. During investigation of the building, officers discovered that a door to the building had been forced open and inside located multiple instances of vandalism and artwork having on the walls. Several items were found inside the building, including items belonging to Dakota A. Kingery, 28 of Madisonville, and another individual. Items were photographed but left on the scene.
