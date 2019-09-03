A Madisonville man was injured Sunday when his car left the roadway and hit bushes in front of a house.
A police report said Jacob Potenza, 27, was traveling east on West Center Street around 8:47 a.m. For reasons that are not clear, his car went off the road and hit a stop sign at Buckingham and Center. Then, police say, it went through a yard and hit the bushes.
Potenza was taken to a hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt, and the home was not damaged.
