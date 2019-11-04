BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies are searching for a Calloway County Jail inmate they say used a county vehicle Thursday to escape custody while on a work detail.
That vehicle was discovered about an hour later behind a deserted building along TN 119 in northeastern Henry County, Tennessee. Henry M. Rickard Jr. was identified as the missing inmate and he is reported to stand 5 feet 7 inches, weigh about 140 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He also was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger and Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said Thursday that they are confident Rickard is still in the immediate area.
“He’s not going anywhere,” Belew said after arriving at the intersection of TN 119 and Rabbit Creek Road, just east of the Buchanan community of Henry County. TN 119 becomes KY 121 when it crosses the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, which is about three miles from that intersection.
“In fact, he’s inside somewhere right now,” Belew said of how the escape was made on a day when the coldest weather since March moved into the area. Morning lows today were expected to be below 30 degrees. “He’s not going to be outside.”
Kentucky State Police Post 1 Lt. Dean Patterson said that Henry M. Rickard Jr. was working on the Calloway County Road Department grounds on Sycamore Street in Murray when, at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, he drove away in a road department pickup truck. He was last seen on Sycamore Street.
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said he and other jail officials began a search for Rickard immediately after being informed of the escape.
“One of the first things we did was look up his records to find his home location, and we saw that it was in the Buchanan, Tennessee area. So we started heading this way,” said Claud, who was accompanied by a small group of jail officials on the search. “Then we located the truck and that’s when Calloway officers and Henry officials, everybody, converged (to TN 119 and Rabbit Creek).”
Rickard is facing charges related to firearms and drugs. Claud said that, to his knowledge, Rickard had not caused many problems while an inmate in the Calloway program.
However, that does not matter to Steger.
“Any time somebody has a previous weapon charge, it does come to your mind that that might be one thing he seeks to get again, another weapon,” Steger said. “Plus, any time you’ve got an escapee of any kind, that person is not thinking right.”
“You’re not talking about a murderer, or someone like that, in this case, but absolutely this is somebody we need to get back in custody soon,” Belew said.
About an hour after the Calloway Road Department pickup was discovered, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrived with a K-9 unit. Henry Sgt. Wayne Fuqua and a bloodhound named Adora quickly approached the abandoned pickup and, after Fuqua guided the dog into the front cab, she quickly began tracking a scent that led into a nearby wooded area.
A few minutes later, Fuqua and Adora, along with KSP Trooper Mike Ray and Calloway deputies Thomas Reynolds and Troy Doss, were spotted on Rabbit Creek Road, about 150 yards west of the highway. They were quickly moving west. As of late Thursday afternoon, though, those efforts had not resulted in a sighting of Rickard.
KSP listed Rickard as being dangerous Thursday. It also asked the public not to approach him, if located.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 911 or KSP at 270-856-3721, CCSO at 270-753-3151 or Henry SO at (731) 642-1672.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.