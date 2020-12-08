Two ordinances — one regarding the Sunday sales of alcohol by the package and another regarding alcohol beverage license fees — received first reading at the Madisonville City Council meeting on Monday night.
The sales ordinance — if passed on second reading — would allow package sales to take place from noon to midnight on Sundays. Monday through Saturday package sales would remain the same and be available from 6 a.m. to midnight.
The ordinance also would increase the hours that Madisonville restaurants and service clubs could sell alcohol by the drink.
“I sponsored the Sunday sales ordinance not the tax ordinance,” said Madisonville City Councilman Adam Townsend after the meeting. “The reason I’m doing it again this time, is because we are losing money to Hanson. I want to give businesses a chance to make their own decisions. I’ve heard some of them say Sundays might not be something they are interested in.”
Hanson allows package sales seven days per week from 6 a.m. until midnight.
Townsend introduced a similar ordinance in 2019, which resulted in a 3-3 deadlock vote as Mayor Kevin Cotton abstained and the measured died.
The May 2019 vote had city council members Townsend, Misty Cavanaugh and Frank Stevenson voting in favor of the amendments, while city council members Tony Space, Larry Noffsinger and former councilman Bobby Johnson voted against the action.
“Last time the vote was one complete ordinance with the Sunday sales and the increase in tax all in the same ordinance,” said Townsend. “This time it has been split.”
The current ordinance also introduces a $25 increase for special, temporary licenses per event increasing the fee from $75 to $100.
The proposed ordinance would allow Sunday sales by the drink to begin at noon and last until midnight for licensed restaurants and service clubs.
“Right now, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. is when you can buy a drink,” said Townsend. “Part of the reason for moving it to noon is for those Sunday football games, and also by moving it back to noon there is more uniformity of when the sale ends at midnight. Part of this comes from a few years ago when New Year’s Eve was on a Sunday night and Madisonville lost a lot of money because a lot of people went out of town because there was no exception for the Sunday night rule on New Year’s Eve.”
A separate ordinance, if second reading is approved on Dec. 21, would increase a regulatory license fee for alcohol beverage licenses from 4% to 5%.
Townsend said he does not support the 1% increase in the license fee.
“Hanson right now is not charging because of the class level city they are, they cannot collect that tax,” said Townsend. “They have a zero tax when it comes to on top of their prices. Our businesses are already at a disadvantage because there’s is at 4%. I don’t see where raising the tax would increase revenues that much. I think by allowing Sunday sales it would be the biggest part of keeping that money here in Madisonville.”
Madisonville Councilman Tony Space introduced the ordinance regarding the fee increase saying that it has been several years since the city had an increase.
“When Wal-Mart left Madisonville, it took about $30,000 or $35,000 and this 1% will help recover that,” he said. “Right now, Hanson is not allowed to charge a tax but they will — more than likely — within the next few months that will pass so they can start taxing, and they have already voted to charge 5%. It just makes sense for us to charge 5%. It will help fund our police.”
Both ordinances will be back on the agenda at the Dec. 21 meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.