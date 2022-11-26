The annual “Cookin’ for Kids” fundraiser, hosted by the Hopkins County Family YMCA, brought in $47,250 dollars at the event this past weekend. All funds raised are split between the Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Rotary Club of Madisonville, all to benefit the youth in Hopkins County.

According to the YMCA Chief Operations Officer, Kelly Forbes, there were 40 chefs cooking, with over 20 new chefs participating for the first time. There were more than 350 guests in attendance, which was great.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.