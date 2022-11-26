The annual “Cookin’ for Kids” fundraiser, hosted by the Hopkins County Family YMCA, brought in $47,250 dollars at the event this past weekend. All funds raised are split between the Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Rotary Club of Madisonville, all to benefit the youth in Hopkins County.
According to the YMCA Chief Operations Officer, Kelly Forbes, there were 40 chefs cooking, with over 20 new chefs participating for the first time. There were more than 350 guests in attendance, which was great.
“It’s really amazing that people have supported this event the past three years as we’ve had to navigate through COVID,” Forbes said. “Our very first event was January 2020, right before the pandemic hit locally and it was a huge event. We had to reschedule multiple times in 2021 and ultimately had an outdoor event in October. Then this year we had to make it in November due to other obligations, and we still had a ton of support, which is a great testament of the giving community that we live in.”
This year’s winners are as follows,
Golden Spatula — Tim Riggs & Mike Eubanks
Silver Spatula — Laurie Cox & Karen Elliott
Bronze Spatula — Kia Zieba & Sara Lutz
Best Booth — Uptown Girls: Erin Sharber & Ashlee Zimmer
Best Booth — Woman’s Club: Laurie Cox & Karen Elliott
Mr. Congeniality — Carson Findley
Ms. Congeniality — Alex Strein
Best Appetizer — Natalia Solise
Best Dessert — Dr. Kelley & Dr. Hill
Best Main Course — TIE: Brandon & Darah LaMond, Robert & Katelyn Patterson
Most Unique — Makailee Rodgers, Candy Skinner & Sarah Baggett
Youth Division — Maggie & John Carver
Forbes said that they are very happy with the amount raise with the way the economy is right now. The money will do wonderful things for the children in our community.
For photos of all of the winners, please visit The Hopkins County Family YMCA on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.