As Hopkins County Schools prepares to reopen later this month, one question is on many parents’ minds: Who will watch my kids the three days they are home from school?
District schools start Wednesday, Aug. 26 with a hybrid model, meaning it’s rotational. Families with last names starting with “A” through “K” will attend Monday and Tuesday. Families with last names beginning with “L” through “Z” would go on Thursday and Friday. The district will work with families who have multi-last names in their household. Wednesdays are reserved for deep cleaning at the schools.
The days students aren’t in class, they’ll complete components at home with online learning, teacher-guided assignments, and project and performance-based assignments, which mirror what the other half of students learn in class on the same day, according to the district’s “HCS Reopening Plan.”
To solve the child care problem, the district has launched “Operation: Caring for Our Kids.” With this initiative, the district is working with the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, businesses and child care leaders to find a solution. Last week they met on a Zoom call.
“I think the number one thing we want to do is open up a dialogue with them about the fact that we need them,” said Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby. “We want to partner alongside them as we move through this. We realize the importance of communication through this because literally everybody — businesses, families teachers, everybody — needs to have a plan for moving forward because it changes so quickly.”
Chamber President Libby Spencer said she was grateful for speaking with her members about the topic. She said they realize that child care has been a local issue for quite some time, and they want solutions.
“We really determined that our businesses are going to have to think creatively, especially when it comes to scheduling,” Spencer said. “I think it’s going to be unique to every business, all of our businesses run differently. I think each business is going back and looking, and whether they have a (human resources) staff or not, they’re looking at what they can do with the company to ensure that they can keep things going. As well as helping those parents who have children and making sure they are staying staffed, and the doors are open.”
With regulations from COVID-19, some child care facilities in the area are already at capacity and looking for alternatives ways to help. The Hopkins County YMCA is one of those facilities, and CEO Chad Hart said they are looking to hire more child care workers.
“We have to think outside the box, our child care center is full right now, and it’s staffed, as it should be, at full potential. We are at full capacity due to regulations,” he said. “To solve the child care problem, we have to look outside of our facilities. Could we use a church? Could we use ‘XYZ’ facility as a temporary alternate location?”
Child care is very intentional, purposeful work, Hart said, so the Y is looking for child care workers who have the heart to serve the community’s next generation.
“We’re not at a point where we are willing to sacrifice the quality of the person in charge of caring for your child, just because there’s a child care shortage,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to be at a point where we’re willing to sacrifice that quality.”
Hart said solving this issue will take the community’s help.
“Everyone in the community and every specific type of industry needs to be solution thinkers, not problem finders,” he said. “We have to do what’s best for the community. If that is you, and you have time on your hands and could work part-time as a child care worker. Apply.
“If you have facility space that could be used and fashioned into a child care facility, even if it’s temporary, offer it up to somebody who has the capacity to fill it. We have to work together and quit butting heads on opinion.”
Ashby said all of the businesses involved with “Operation: Caring for Our Kids” want to see a resolution.
“We all want to solve the problem, but we know that there’s a lot of regulations and that you can’t just go out and open up a daycare for a good reason,” she said. “We’re just not sure how to solve it, because obviously if you’re working on a production line, you can’t work remotely, so it varies from place to place. I think that they realize that what the school system is going through is beyond our control. I hope that they know, we want the very best for our kids in our community.”
As the school year quickly approaches, Hart said, “It’s going to be an extremely tough hurdle to overcome. Providing child care for all the kids that are in need while they’re out of school, given the timeframe, is going to be even more difficult.”
The next step for the initiative is for the district to talk with the Society of Human Resource Managers, said Dr. Andy Belcher, the district director of assessments.
“We have plans to continue working with them to offer suggestions and help where we can to find solutions for employees in our county,” he said. “That’s going to look different at every business. One business may be able to do something that another business is not, and that might depend on their size or the number of employees they have with school-aged children.”
Belcher said the goal is to have active communication with these organizations to know the needs of their employees.
The district’s ultimate goal is to get kids back in school in a safe and healthy environment and have them supported, but also to keep the workforce working, which, Ashby said, will benefit the economy across the county.
“It’s important for our entire community to keep our kids healthy and safe, get them back to school and keep our economy moving forward.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.