For some people, going to a medical appointment can be a source of great stress. It's not just major medical problems and procedures that cause stress, either. Routine vaccinations, basic care and preventive care visits can cause some people to put off going to the doctor altogether.
With an eye toward prevention, Baptist Health Madisonville and the African American Coalition of Hopkins County are offering a Community Health Care in hopes of making health care less stressful and more available to many in the area.
"A big part of our mission is to help people before they ever need to come into the hospital," said Baptist Health Madisonville's Marketing and PR Coordinator Kristy Quinn.
"Anytime we can provide information on screenings, that's really important to us. If we can help somebody prevent a major illness, that's what we're here to do."
The fair will be held at the Larry Carney Neighborhood Center from noon until 4 p.m. Friday. The event is open to everyone, said Founder of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County Bill McReynolds.
"This is an opportunity for everyone to just get checked out - you never know what could be wrong with you, if you don't go have yourself checked out," he said.
There will be general health assessments, glucose, BMI, vitals and blood pressure checks during the fair. Baptist Health will also offer information regarding yearly wellness exams and screenings.
"The Mahr Cancer Center will be there. They're going to talk about different cancer screenings - prostate, breast, lung CT scans for those current or former smokers and general cancer prevention information," said Quinn.
Baptist's Sports Medicine will provide information regarding exercise, flexibility, joint health and more.
"We will have a dietary person there with snacks but also answering nutrition information," she said. "We're also going to have the Women's Center and our lactation specialist will talk about breastfeeding, the importance of that, and different support groups and classes they offer."
There will be a whole host of different things that will be offered, said Quinn.
The focus of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County is to bring necessary resources to the community to help empower people in a variety of ways, said McReynolds.
"Some people are literally afraid to get checked out medically, even when it comes to the simple checks, for fear of getting some bad news or finding out about a health-related issue that they were not aware of," he said. "Having good health and being aware of your health conditions are so important and should never be taken for granted."
The Larry Carney Neighborhood Center is at 230 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Madisonville. For more information about the fair, call 270-836-9097.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.