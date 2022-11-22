The Hopkins County School Board approved revised attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year at last night’s meeting.
Steve Faulk, the school board chairman, said this is something the board has been discussing for years to move forward.
“The last redistricting in our district was completed in 1996,” he said.
There were several reasons to update the attendance zones, to ensure school enrollment is closer to building capacity across the district, to provide a new school home for Earlington Elementary students, to make the most efficient use of the facilities, and to leave room for future enrollment growth in the schools.
Faulk said there has been a decline in enrollment across the district over the last few years, and student population relocation and special permissions have added to the problem.
“In saying that, each of our schools should be supported, treated, and maintained as equal as possible, with capacity at the accepted numbers, and each of our schools should have equal opportunities for all of their students,” he said.
According to the new attendance zones from the district, students currently attending Earlington Elementary will be attending Grapevine Elementary, Southside Elementary, and West Broadway Elementary.
Students on the west side of HWY 41 in Earlington will attend Southside. Students on the east side of HWY 41 and north of Almon-Uzzle Road will attend Grapevine. Students who live on the west side of South Main Street and north of Hubert Reid Road will attend West Broadway.
Jesse Stuart will see an increase in enrollment as the school attendance zone will encompass a larger area. The southern boundary will now be east McLaughlin Avenue. Students living north of East McLaughlin will attend Jesse Stuart.
The school attendance zone boundary between Pride and West Broadway will be moved to West Noel Avenue. Students living south of West Noel Avenue will attend West Broadway.
The high school boundaries will be moved to Center Street and Anton Road. This increases the boundary for the Hopkins County Central attendance zone.
The attendance zones for the middle schools, West Hopkins School, and Hanson Elementary will not be changed.
High School students whose address is now in a different attendance zone may remain enrolled at their current high school through graduation. They will need to provide their own transportation to school.
New special permission request forms will need to be filed for all students whose attendance zone has changed or who are moving to another level and wish to apply to attend a school different than their assigned school. Special permission requests must be filed between Feb. 1-April 1, 2023.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the revised attendance zones.
Also during the meeting, Kerri Scisney retook the oath of office after being elected to the Division 5 seat in this past election. Scisney was appointed to the position in June after it became vacant when Dr. J.W. Durst resigned in March 2022.
In other news, the school board:
presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Director of Child Nutrition Scott Moore and Earlington Elementary School CIA Jennifer Curneal for working to help a woman at Earlington who was choking on an apple bite.
heard the 2022 assessment results from Director of Assessment Dr. Andy Belcher.
approved KETS invoice payments to Encore Technologies for $35,327.50 for district computer refresh project.
approved invoice payments to Synergy Test and Balance Inc. for $750 for test and balance service on the new Hanson Elementary School and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects in the amount of $124,300 for work on the new high school auxiliary gyms, in the amount of $32,760 for services on the Southside Elementary School renovation and addition, and in the amount of $6,429.03 for services on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved a usage agreement for the YMCA pool for the 2022-2023 school year
approved the 2023 school board meeting dates.
approved for the Hopkins County Central High School Family Consumer Science Department to apply for a Kroger credit card.
approved an agreement with Turf Tank for field striping robots.
approved emergency reading for corporal punishment due to a resolution passed by the Kentucky Board of Education saying all school districts need a corporal punishment policy.
approved the first reading of the school calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Central Administration Office.
