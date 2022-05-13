Last week, BrightView Health celebrated its first anniversary in Madisonville by recognizing some of its patients and partners.
Amy McManus, the operations director at BrightView, said their first year in Madisonville has been wonderful having served 317 patients.
“We look forward to continuing to build on that,” she said.
One of the reasons BrightView has done so well is because they offer a no-judgment area for those who want to seek treatment.
“It doesn’t matter where you are or where you came from. Everybody is treated the same here,” said McManus.
The employees at BrightView understand that sometimes people relapse, but as long as patients continue to come in for their scheduled appointments it makes the staff feel hopeful.
“Every time you see that face, you know they are working to overcome what they have been through,” said McManus.
They have seen patients with opioid addiction, alcohol or substance abuse addiction, and meth. She said each patient has a recovery program specifically designed for them.
At the celebration, BrightView had an Art of Recovery Showcase that highlighted the creativity of BrightView’s Madisonville patients. The winners were Shannon Mercer with a mixed media piece, Robert Wetzel with a painting, and Jason Jones with photography.
Sober activities such as painting and exercise help patients transition into long-term recovery.
Two patients were recognized during the celebration for how far they had come and how much they had gained since joining.
Andrew Mitchell said when he first started going to BrightView, he didn’t have a job, a driver’s license, or anything.
“I was in addiction really bad, then I started coming to this program every week,” he said.
He got back on his feet, got a driver’s license, found a job, and six months later saved enough to get a car.
“I am still working, I am still sober, and it has been everything,” said Mitchell. “They saved my life and my marriage.”
Crystal Larkins was another patient who was recognized for how far she has come in her recovery efforts.
Larkins said she was an addict for over 20 years, and drug court is what made her look at her life differently and want to learn how to live again without addiction.
“I came to a crossroads with my sobriety after I graduated [drug court],” she said. “It was tough because I didn’t have all the accountability that I had through court.”
She knew they would always be there for her, but didn’t want to go back after having come so far forward. She called BrightView and Brenda Burns made her feel welcomed and comfortable.
“I was nervous and anxious about how my appointment would go once I got here,” said Larkins. “There are therapy groups and case management. They helped me stay on track. They give me that accountability that I need.”
Larkins said she was two years clean and sober on May 10.
Larkins and Mitchell still go to BrightView for scheduled appointments, but will eventually stop treatment.
Larkins said BrightView is a good program and if anyone is struggling with addiction and want a new way of life, call BrightView.
McManus said it has been a great year being able to help all the patients who call for help. She said next year they hope to help 600 people.
“Hopefully, we will be able to bring in another provider eventually to continue to expand and help people,” she said.
They also plan on offering an in-clinic pharmacy to the patients to help them feel more comfortable getting their medication.
“That is one big stigma for the patients that come here that when they go to pharmacies or are out in public talking about these things, there is [judgment],” said McManus.
For more information on BrightView, call 270-491-3942. BrightView is located at 9 E. Arch Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
