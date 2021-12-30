Individuals who were affected by the tornadoes will be able to come and shop for items at the old Staples building, located at 98 Madison Square, in Madisonville.
The building is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to New Year’s this week, the doors will be closed on Friday.
Some guidelines for those coming to shop, there is only one adult shopper per household allowed, and no children under 16 years of age. If you have a toddler or young child, you are asked to make arrangements for them to stay with someone while you shop.
Due to the limited number of carts and volunteers at the center, only ten shoppers will be allowed in the facility at a time. Upon arrival shoppers must sign in at the front desk with their name, phone number, address and they must present some form of ID.
“As the supply goes down, we may have to start putting limits on some items,” Ruthann Padgett, VP of Operations at the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, “but at this time, we have plenty and there is no limit for those in need.”
