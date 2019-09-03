Back in Time

Back when democrats ruled western Kentucky and the entire state, there's were few figures bigger than Sen. Wendell Ford. The Owensboro politician served many terms and in many offices in the commonwealth through the years. His name still can be found on parkways and businesses that mark his legacy. This photo from The Messenger archives appears to be a political rally for Ford in Hopkins County. Ford, seated at the table, is surrounded by several supporters. If you would like to identify any of those around Ford, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
