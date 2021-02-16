As Old Man Winter delivered a heavy punch to the commonwealth Monday, the local Salvation Army says it’s hunkered down and prepared to assist those in needs as predictions for the week call for more inclement weather.
Shelter housing manager Crystal Doss said everyone is doing pretty well in adjusting to the weather.
“We haven’t had a winter in years so to actually see snow and have to deal with it is a lesson for us,” she said.
Doss said the shelter is nearly full with around 20 people housed.
Captain Lisa Good said if the shelter needs to white flag they will. To white flag means using every part of the shelter and putting people on cots when the shelter beds run out. The shelter can house 27 individuals under normal circimstances.
“We will make space,” she said. “Probably another 12 bed,s if we needed to.”
The shelter is currently stocked up on essentials.
Good said they could last at least a week on what they have stocked up but are still accepting donations.
“They can give here, but we wouldn’t recommend anyone driving in this weather,” she said.
Good and Doss said they are still keeping COVID-19 in mind and continue to clean the shelter every day. Instead of the residents going outside for an hour, they move from room to room to stay in the warmth.
The shelter — located at 805 McCoy Avenue — is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anyone who needs a place to stay.
For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 270-925-3620. The Salvation Army has a registry list on the Walmart website. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 489.
