Even though Earlington is a small town, Earlington Elementary stepped up in a big way to help those who had lost everything in the tornado.
Earlington Principal Julie Vaughn said after the storms ended, she asked her teachers to reach out to their students to see if they were okay.
“All day Saturday, we worked on making those contacts with our families and getting that list together of our students who suffered a total loss,” she said.
Their school started taking donations on a very small scale last Sunday, with families donating any extra clothes or items they had in their homes. On Monday, the donations exploded with loaded trucks and trailers arriving at the school.
“That is when our small organization just completely expanded,” said Vaughn. “Monday is when it turned from just the gym full of tables and clothes to we are going to have to take over classrooms.”
She said starting on Monday, they had people coming in to shop for things they either didn’t have or had lost during the storm.
“We started with 30 [shoppers on] Monday, and 70 Tuesday, 150 on Wednesday, and ended the day with 170 something [Thursday],” said Vaughn.
Detra Stafford, the Family Resource coordinator for Earlington, said seeing all of the donations coming in has been a little overwhelming in a good way.
“To see so many people being together has been a phenomenal experience for me,” she said. “Especially in times of crisis, this is such a small community, and to see that there are so many people that are willing to say that they can give up [their] free time.”
One thing Earlington had not been lacking are volunteers to help sort the donations and help shoppers.
Vaughn said they have seen so many volunteers come from the school district itself. Teachers and staff from other schools and even student clubs and organizations.
“Those groups, those kids, that are ready and willing to serve and help has been wonderful,” she said.
One volunteer from Hanson Elementary School, Jennifer Gobin, said she wanted to volunteer to help as soon as she heard there was an opportunity.
“It just breaks my heart for those people who lost everything,” she said.
The way everyone has come together to help has been amazing to see, she said.
“We say all the time that we are Team Hopkins,” said Gobin. “One team, one mission, and one community.”
Earlington Elementary is no longer considered the hub for Hopkins County, but it is still a satellite location for people affected by the storm.
The Earlington location will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Wednesday. Other locations include St. Charles City Hall, 211 Railroad Street; Mortons Gap Christian Church, 117 Mortons Gap Road; Nebo Community Center, 100 South Bernard Street; The River Church, 1580 Nortonville Road, and Richland Baptist Church, 7035 Beulah Road.
The last day for the Southside Elementary School and West Hopkins locations was yesterday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.