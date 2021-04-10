Motorists should anticipate flagging operations and lane closures for two to three weeks at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 41A in Madisonville beginning on Monday, April 12.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that motorists should be aware of work zone changes in Madisonville.
“Reduced traffic flows overnight will provide additional opportunities for crews to change out pipes and drainage boxes across the road,” according to a statement from the cabinet. “The work will take place at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 41-A. Drivers should anticipate flagging operations and lane closures for two to three weeks while this schedule is in place.”
The entire project began in 2018 and the project will widen the road from U.S. 41 to Industrial Road, just past the GE Aviation plant. The other plan would widen U.S. 41 from Hospital Drive to the U.S. 281 intersection.
“The project was done to expand from two lanes to five,” said Keirsten Jaggers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2. “It helps give a better flow to traffic.
“We are looking at mid-2022 for completion,” said Jaggers. “We still have some utilities to move that has been an issue simply because they are sometimes difficult to locate. In today’s world, we now have these tracer wires that tell us exactly where the utilities are at and it makes it much easier.”
Along with the utilities, COVID-19 has played a role in slowing down production, according to Jaggers.
“It has been a huge issue in the construction world,” she said. “We also had a lot of rain in that first year so that created problems in 2018.”
In 2017, both projects got boosts from the Pennyrile Area Development District Regional Transportation Committee and from the District 2 office of the Kentucky Department of Transportation, and both were considered the most important potential projects in Hopkins County, according to past reports.
The boost comes from the methodology used by the KYTC called Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow, which is supposed to use data to drive decision-making and reduce the role of politics. It uses a system whereby regional planning districts and local transportation districts can boost projects by adding points to their scores.
In the case of U.S. 41-A and U.S. 41, the PADD committee and District 2 DOT office both gave the maximum to the projects, boosting each of their scores by 30 points.
Once the Transportation Cabinet received input from across the state, it developed a list of projects for the 2018 recommended highway plan. That plan to the governor and legislators for consideration when developing the plan during the 2018 General Assembly.
Some form of the U.S. 41A project has been on highway plans since 2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.