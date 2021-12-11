Hoping to bring in some holiday spirit, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will have a Santa Hunt Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Dec. 18
Chamber President Libby Spencer said it is a holiday-themed scavenger hunt that will take participants through downtown Madisonville.
“This is a wholesome activity. It is great for not only corporate team building, but for families, youth and children,” she said. “We think it is a fun activity to bring people together.”
The hunt will start at 10 a.m. at The Roastery inside Kentucky Movers and Makers and will end at noon at T-Mobile. She said everyone participating will be downloading an app onto their phone to record each activity.
Spencer said the app is provided by a national company called City Hunt, and they go around the nation putting together scavenger hunt challenges for different cities.
She said there are going to be 13 stops throughout the city and at each stop, the participants will be asked to do something different.
“You are either going to be taking a selfie with a particular item, you are going to be doing a task, like a team challenge, and you have to document it with the app by taking a video, or you are just going to be doing something silly and fun at that location,” said Spencer. “We are not going to leave the city limits.”
She said all the participants could walk to all the locations, or drive. The farthest locations will be out on South Main and Madison Square.
The scavenger hunt will take participants to different businesses downtown, chamber members and non-chamber members, she said.
“We are hoping this will introduce someone to a new member,” said Spencer.
The scavenger hunt is only open to teams, no individuals can participate. She said the challenge works best with at least six people, but will accept more than six or teams of four.
The chamber is asking groups to dress up in a holiday theme. She said one group is wearing ugly Christmas sweaters, and another team is dressing up as characters from the movie ELF.
The registration price is still $60 for any size team. That price pays for the refreshments offered in the morning, and it helps to pay for the app that the hunt will be run through.
She said prizes will be given to the first, second, and third-place teams who complete the scavenger hunt quickly. There will also be prizes for best costume, team spirit and a few other surprise categories.
Spencer said there have already been 14 teams to sign up, but they are hoping to have around 30 teams participating.
“We don’t want it to be too big, but we do want some competition going,” she said.
Registration for the event will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
To register for the Santa Hunt Scavenger Hunt, call 270-821-3435 or go online at https://www.hopkinschamber.com/.
Spencer said they could not have done the scavenger hunt without the help of Independence Bank.
