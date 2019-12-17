The Madisonville Elks Lodge continued its annual tradition of delivering Christmas baskets to families throughout Hopkins County Saturday. Larry Pendergraff, left, helps to load a gallon of milk into the back of a truck while Bob Simmons looks on. In all, 50 food baskets consisting of a ham, fruits, 2 gallons of milk and a variety of other products were delivered by Elks members.
Photos by Jon Garrett/The Messenger
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.