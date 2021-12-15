Local food trucks out of Madisonville have been making daily trips to Dawson Springs to feed those who have lost everything. Parking and setting up in different locations throughout the town, each day the food trucks have been trying to station themselves somewhere that people can easily access, such as the Dawson Springs Elementary School.
All locally owned and operated, Uncle Mont’s BBQ and Grill, Patterson BBQ, Tru Blu BBQ, C&C Express, Stephanie Benson’s BBQ, Let’s Get Fried and Jus’ Burgers are among the many who have been serving the people of Dawson Springs, and will continue to do so as long as they are able.
“Our plan is go to cook on Friday as long as weather is permitting and we will go again on Sunday,” Uncle Mont’s, Sarah Wilkes stated.
Uncle Mont’s will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, baked beans and mac and cheese. According to Lamont Wilkes, Owner of Uncle Mont’s food truck, they planned to donate as much as they could on a personal level and thanks to Hydro Aluminum of Henderson for their generous donation Uncle Mont’s is able to further their services to feed more people at absolutely no cost. Lamont’s is blessed beyond measure and they are happy to be able to help the community in their time of need.
Other trucks who have been extremely gracious in helping the tornado victims have teamed up together, with roughly 14 members who have made the trip to Dawson to serve food for Let’s Get Fried and Jus Burgers. Both trucks are out of Madisonville and they are blessed to be able to provide meals to those in need. Keeping in mind that service is spotty, feel free to message either truck on Facebook messenger or call 270-452-1269 if you or someone you know needs a hot plate.
“Let’s Get Fried and Jus Burgers are setup right next to each other serving food everyday from seven in the morning til six at night. We are not here for the recognition, we are here to help people in need.” Let’s Get Fried team member who wished to remain anonymous shared.
Members from the Madisonville local food trucks wanted to make mention that they are all doing this for the good of the cause and not for business promotion or self-recognition. The owners, workers and helpers are all working together in Dawson Springs to make sure that those in need are fed everyday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.