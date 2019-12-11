Riddle: Blacktop has been laid at airport

With a clap of relief, Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said the blacktop for the new T-hangar project was completed Thursday.
The project has been full of uncertainty for months following questions with funding and, more recently, weather concerns.
"There's blacktop out there," he said. "Everything's going good."
A quorum of members was not present at Monday's board meeting. Consequently, no items on the agenda were voted on. However, updates on projects, including the hangar,
See Airport/Page A3
were shared.
The new T-hangar project's foundation is nearly completed. Project Coordinator Raymond Canady of Barge Design Solutions -- the engineering firm behind the project -- said by Christmas, the new blacktop will be operational for taxiing planes in and out without being towed.
During the update, Randy Hudgins, an engineer with Barge, summarized the remainder of the project.
"There is some fine grading; then, we will stabilize the ground with either a winter mix or straw until we get to the spring and do something more permanent," he said. "After which, the electrical guys have some cables and some lights to install."
Once the weather warms, another task for the project will be completed.
"Painting the stripes on the asphalt, which it's too cold to do that, that needs to happen in the spring," said Hudgins. "There is some work that needs to be completed when the weather improves."
With the blacktop finally laid, Hudgins said the project is about 95% completed.
Per Federal Aviation Associations guidelines every five years, the airport's engineering committee meets to choose an engineering firm for its upcoming projects. For the last 25 years, Barge Design Solutions has been the airport's firm, said Riddle. The committee will meet and interview three firms for their next projects, including Barge. During the January meeting, a firm will be chosen.
Rick Bivins, the airport's manager, gave his monthly report, which included various projects for the upcoming year.
"Beacon Tower needs repainting; we talked about that being possibly a state-funded project," he said. "We've got new placards for the fuel tanks, I have all of them here -- I've got the new ones that I've ordered during the month, and we're going to do some painting on the tanks, so I'll wait and see what our painting project ends up being before I go plaster the new signs. But if we're not going to paint anytime soon, I'll put the signs up."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.