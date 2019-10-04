Convicted Madisonville murderer returns after Indiana sentence

The man convicted in one of Madisonville's most notorious murder cases is back behind bars in Hopkins County after serving a murder sentence in Indiana.
Kent Allen Day, 57, was picked up by authorities Wednesday. Jailer Mike Lewis said Thursday that Day won't be in Hopkins County long, as arrangements are underway to move him into the state prison system.
Archives show Day was convicted of raping, strangling and stabbing speech therapist Ann Granstaff at her home in June 1984. Day was sentenced to 310 years in prison in a trial which occurred five years after the killing.
But Day first had to serve time for the December 1984 killing of Michael Spudich in East Chicago, Indiana. The "Find A Case" website says Day attempted to steal purses from two women heading for church. Day then crossed the street, perhaps concerned that Spudich witnessed the crime. Spudich was shot in the head.
Day was sentenced to a concurrent 70 years in prison for the Indiana crimes. But he escaped from prison with another inmate in April 2008. After hiding in the Madisonville area for about a week, both men were captured after a high-speed chase in southern Indiana.
Archives show Day's criminal record also includes an indictment in November 1983 for an armed robbery at a Madisonville convenience store.
Murray State University has a memorial scholarship named after Granstaff for students majoring in communication disorders.
