Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear cannot hire private lawyers to assist his office in suing the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid addiction epidemic because that contract was rejected by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration and the GOP-led General Assembly, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
The decision comes even as some states, like Oklahoma, are racking up record-sized wins against the pharmaceutical industry in court. Other states, including Ohio, are poised to move forward with their addiction-related claims against the industry.
In 2017, Beshear's office sought to hire outside counsel on a contingency fee basis to help investigate and pursue litigation against drug manufacturers and distributors. A contract ultimately was awarded to the team of Morgan & Morgan; Motley Rice; The Lanier Law Firm; and Ransdell Roach & Royse PLLC. The attorney general currently has nine opioid-related lawsuits pending across the state with the help of those firms.
The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet requested several contract language changes, which Beshear's office provided, after which it was rejected by the legislature's Government Contract Review Committee. Lawmakers said they wanted "a more favorable contingency fee schedule" and a "cap on the total amount of fees to be paid to the contractor."
Finance Secretary William Landrum then canceled the contract. Beshear sued to challenge that decision.
Beshear, a frequent critic of Bevin, is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee opposing Bevin's re-election this November.
"Matt Bevin just gave the opioid companies one of their biggest wins nationwide," Beshear said Thursday in response to the court decision. "This decision has devastating impacts on our cases against companies that have ravaged our state and will cost taxpayers millions. Bevin took these actions to prevent the attorney general from holding these companies responsible for the death and addiction they have fueled."
Beshear said he would seek a rehearing before the Supreme Court "because the stakes are too high."
In his own response, Bevin blasted Beshear for taking campaign contributions from lawyers at Morgan & Morgan, and he said the attorney general's office did not award the contract properly.
"The Supreme Court of Kentucky today unanimously held that Andy Beshear broke the law in awarding outrageous, uncapped state legal contracts to his friends and campaign donors," Bevin wrote on Twitter.
"If allowed to continue, that practice could take millions of dollars away from Kentuckians who need it most and put it in the pockets of Andy's largest campaign contributors," Bevin wrote. "If Andy Beshear feels that he and his office are not competent to fight against the opioid manufacturers, he can still hire outside counsel, but he must do it legally."
Under the terms of their contract with the attorney general, the private law firms would receive 20% of the sum recovered from defendants up to the first $10 million; 15% between $10 and $15 million; 10% between $15 and $20 million; and 5% for awards above $20 million, plus all relevant costs and expenses.
Jones to form an exploratory committee on Senate bid
By Joe Sonka
Louisville Courier Journal
Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones is forming an exploratory committee for a potential U.S. Senate bid against Mitch McConnell in 2020.
Jones, a Democrat, told the Courier Journal he expects to come to a final decision on such a run after the election for statewide offices this November.
He said he will file the paperwork for the committee in the coming days. Forming the committee will allow him to raise money to conduct polling and research on a potential run but not engage in any overt campaign activities to ask for votes.
"I did want to move the ball forward, because I am very interested in the race," said Jones, who has been considering a run for this seat since the beginning of the year. "And it's important for me to sort of take the next step."
Jones said he previously had a deadline imposed on him by WLEX to come to a final decision on a run by the end of August but that station's move to pull him off the "Hey Kentucky" show he hosted and fire him freed him up to slow down and make a more informed choice.
Having recently signed a deal with publisher Simon & Schuster to co-author a book that is critical of McConnell, he plans to spend the next two months traveling to all 120 counties in the state on an unconventional book tour, where he'll listen to Kentuckians and use what he hears to write the book -- as well as learn whether a Senate bid would be viable for him.
"It makes a lot more sense for me to make the final decision after I've done that, after I've listened to Kentuckians and talked to Kentuckians about what they want in a senator and whether or not I'm the right person going against McConnell," Jones said. "So rather than me just sort of declaring that I'm the best candidate, I'd like to talk to people and hear what they have to say."
Alluding to "some outside influence" that caused WLEX to fire him, Jones said that move may turn out to be "a blessing in disguise," as he's no longer forced to rush a decision before an artificial deadline.
Jones also said he wants to wait another two months before making a final decision because he doesn't want to be a distraction from this fall's governor race, echoing the same rationale recently shared by Kentucky House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, who is also considering a bid for McConnell's seat.
"After the last four years, these next eight weeks are crucial for the future of Kentucky," said Jones, who is supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. "The Senate race has got so much attention, there's already been so much advertising, that a lot of people have forgotten there's a very important governor's race coming up in two months."
As for why he is considering a run, Jones mentioned his love of the state and belief that both McConnell and national Democrats have not given a voice to average Kentuckians. He added that he continues to hear from a large number of Democrats who are not sold on the current frontrunner for the party's nomination -- retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath -- and have urged him to consider joining the race.
"I was in Powell County on Saturday speaking at a Democratic event ... and the amount of people sort of asking me to do it was overwhelming," Jones said. "It sort of confirmed to me that there is this sort of desire to find another potential candidate. And what I need to see is, is that desire, potentially, for me?"
McGrath's campaign raised a record $2.5 million in the first 24 hours after announcing her candidacy in July but made questionable choices in the following days, including telling the Courier Journal she would have supported controversial Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court only to reverse course hours later.
Kentucky pension system wins major court victory that could prevent financial ruin
By John Cheves
Lexington Herald-Leader
In a major decision that could help protect the financial viability of Kentucky's pension system, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that Centerstone cannot use its 2013 Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization to escape its pension obligations.
Centerstone, a nonprofit mental health provider in Louisville formerly known as Seven Counties Services, hoped to walk away from its estimated $130 million in liabilities to the Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages the state's pension fund. Judges in other courts had approved of Centerstone's plan.
Kentucky's beleaguered $2 billion pension fund for state workers, which has only 13% of the assets it needs for future obligations, faced a potential ticking time bomb in this case.
The Supreme Court, though, said Centerstone has a statutory obligation to KRS, not a contractual obligation, which bankruptcy does not erase.
"The Kentucky General Assembly in unmistakable language identified the relationship between (KRS) and its members as an 'inviolable contract,' " the court wrote.
While Centerstone's $130 million liability is a hefty sum, an even bigger concern for state pension officials was whether the dozen regional mental-health nonprofits remaining in KRS would use bankruptcy as their own escape route if the Supreme Court allowed it for Centerstone.
Several of those nonprofit organizations have been fighting with KRS in court for years, attempting different strategies to move employees out of the state retirement system and cut their pension contribution costs. But no one else has tried bankruptcy -- yet.
In the meantime, the Kentucky legislature this summer passed a pension bill for "quasi-governmental" agencies, including the mental health nonprofits, that allows them to exit KRS if they are willing to pay off their liabilities, either in one lump sum or over 30 years.
AT&T workers end strike over 'unfair labor practices' across 9 states, including Kentucky
By Ben Tobin
Louisville Courier Journal
After several days of striking, thousands of AT&T workers in the Southeast, including Kentucky, went back to work Wednesday afternoon.
More than 20,000 employees who work for the telecommunications giant, including 2,500 workers in Kentucky and nearly 1,000 in Louisville, went on strike Saturday over what the Communications Workers of America union called "unfair labor practices" by management during negotiations for a new contract.
The previous agreement expired on Aug. 3.
The Communications Workers of America union announced Wednesday morning that the strike was over and that employees would return to work at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
"CWA members' spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith," Communications Workers of America District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said in a statement.
"This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together," he added.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, joined striking AT&T workers at the AT&T Building at 526 Armory Place on Sunday before he spoke at a rally in downtown Louisville.
Using a bullhorn as he spoke to about 100 striking workers from the back of a pickup truck, Sanders said they were "standing up against the kind of greed that is destroying this country."
"To AT&T: Sit down at the negotiating table, bargain a fair and decent contract for your employees," Sanders said.
Along with Kentucky, the strike occurred in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
