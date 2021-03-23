Budget season is beginning for the City of Madisonville as public agencies will make their budget requests to council members at a special called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A variety of agencies are scheduled to present their requests to the council with some seeking the same amount of funding from the previous year, while others asking for an increase in support.
A request is the first step in the process, says City Clerk Kim Blue.
“It does not mean they will get the request,” said Blue. “They have to submit what their funding is, their budget and an audit they have had done.”
According to information provided by Blue, there are four agencies that were not budgeted into the current budget that are requesting assistance this time around.
World Changers is requesting $20,000, the Imagination Library is requesting $5,000, the Salvation Army is requesting $50,000 and the YMCA is requesting $50,000.
The Madisonville Public Library is requesting an increase from $180,000 to $210,000 in the upcoming budget, the GLADD Summer Prep agency is requesting $6,750- up from last year’s $2,500 funding. The Joint Planning Commission is requesting $59,971 plus rent and utilities. They were previously budgeted $40,000. plus rent and utilities.
The only agency decreasing their request is Crime Stoppers, which was budgeted $5,000 in 2020. The group is asking for $3,000 this year.
“We will have a budget meeting, but that has not been set yet,” she said. “It will probably be closer to the end of April.”
Blue said the next steps will be to meet with all the city departments regarding their budget requests as well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.