Back in Time

Perhaps a little Farmers' Market action was taking place in this file photo from The Messenger's archives. An assortment of veggies can be seen out of the back of this van with the former Hopkins County Courthouse in the background. More recently, the local Farmer's Market set up shop at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds, but recently announced plans to relocate to Mahr Park and Arboretum. If you recognize the gentleman in the photo and want to share any information regarding this photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
