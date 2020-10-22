An investigation by the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources — Division of Mine Safety — into the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine near Madisonville is still ongoing.
According to Executive Director John Mura with the office of communication for the Kentucky Energy and Environment cabinet, the investigation will not be completed for at least another month. He did say that the shut down of operations has been lifted allowing miners to return to work.
“Most of the time, the shut down of operations is at least 24 hours,” Mura said.
Phillip Ramsey, 58, was pronounced dead after the 29-year mining veteran was struck by a coal scoop when he was out of his shuttle car working on ventilation curtains at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, according to reports.
According to a statement from Warrior Coal LLC, who owns the mine and is a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, co-workers administered first aid to Ramsey while transporting him to the surface.
First responders on the scene then gave aid, but efforts to resuscitate him were not successful, according to the company.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said official results from an autopsy is not yet known, but preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.
Multiple calls to representatives of Cardinal Mine and Warrior Coal, LLC were not returned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.