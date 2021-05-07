Police say they are continuing to search for a Madisonville man who left behind multiple weapons and drugs in an abandoned car following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
Madisonville Police Department Maj. Andy Rush said as of Thursday afternoon detectives have followed up on some leads to the whereabouts of Matthew Lynn, 25, but have not yet apprehended him.
On Tuesday around 4 p.m., detectives with the Madisonville and Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Lynn on Red Hill Road in Nortonville.
As a detective approached the vehicle, Lynn reportedly swerved the car toward the detective, striking him with the back tire. The detective was not seriously injured, according to Rush.
Flooded roads prevented police from continuing their pursuit, but the vehicle was later located off of Stone Chapel Road, according to a news release.
After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found two pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, two handguns, two shotguns and several hundred rounds of armor-piercing ammunition in the abandoned car.
Rush said finding the ammunition was concerning.
“It is pretty serious,” he said. “I’m not saying we find guns on people everyday, but periodically we do find weapons on people in the commission of crimes, and when we find armor piercing ammunition, it is a concern about what their intent was to utilize that kind of ammunition.”
Rush said he could not speculate on Lynn’s intent for the armor piercing ammunition.
“We haven’t had a chance to interview him or talk to him,” he said. “Even when we do finally interview, I’m not sure if he will talk much about it, but we won’t know until we try of course.”
Lynn is facing charges of first-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment (police officer), trafficking in marijuana and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.
This is not Lynn’s first run-in with law enforcement.
According to the Hopkins County Jail’s website, Lynn has been arrested four times since 2017. He was first arrested Jan. 12 for second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He was later arrested on May 1, 2018 for trafficking in marijuana, failure to appear and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
On May 25, 2018, he was charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Lynn faced more charges on Jan. 29 of this year for trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
