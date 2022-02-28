Madisonville Police allege that a Nortonville woman not only witnessed her pre-teen daughter engaging in sexual intercourse with a man in his 30s, but allowed the relationship to go on for several months. Both the mother and the man accused of the crime were arrested on Sunday.
Joshua R. Looney, 31 of Madisonville, was arrested on Sunday and charged with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy with a victim under the age of 12.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, the alleged victim told police that that she had engaged in sexual relations with the suspect on at least five occasions and oral sex on at least four other occasions. Police state that the suspect admitted to having sexual relations with the victim while she was under the age of 12.
Brittany Duvall, 28 of Nortonville, was also arrested on Sunday and charged with an unlawful transaction with a minor. According to police, she admitted to witnessing the sexual intercourse and allowed it to continue for “several months.”
Both suspects were transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.