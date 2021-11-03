The City of Madisonville learned what the saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” means after receiving a runner-up award in a photo contest.
Near the end of October, the National Association of Development Organizations announced the winners of the 2021 Photo Contest, and Madisonville received a runner-up award in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery category.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, who accepted the award on behalf of the city employees, said the contest was nation-wide.
“For the City of Madisonville to be recognized in a nation-wide contest as a runner-up it just shows the hard work and dedication of the team of the city,” he said.
The city’s Public Relations Director Emily Locke said the award is significant because there were 362 association members across 47 states.
“I think it just shows the passion and the drive that the team of employees have here at the City of Madisonville for their community,” she said.
The photo was taken by a community member of his two daughters enjoying the city’s “Deck the Park” event last year in City Park.
The “Deck the Park” event started in the city offices when employees saw how down and depressed a lot of the community was last year because of COVID-19 said Locke. The employees wanted to bring joy and hope back to the Madisonville residents.
“The reason why we chose that photo is because it addresses an aspect of the impact that COVID has had on our town that I don’t think we address enough, and that is the mental aspect,” she said.
Cotton said the fact that the team was able to look outside the box and find opportunities in a tough time to provide some relief in the middle of a pandemic was exciting.
“It was a team effort, and the City of Madisonville needs to be recognized for their hard work,” he said.
The city is looking forward to doing the “Deck the Park” event again this year and is already working on it, he said
“We can’t wait to see those excited faces again,” said Cotton.
To view the other photos of the NADO Photo Contest, visit nado.org/2021-photo-contest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.