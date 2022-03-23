Raising children has always been hard, but living in a time when social media is prevalent and the internet is in the palm of everyone’s hands makes the job harder.
The Hopkins County School district has put together a Teens and Tech Family Night on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to help support parents during this digital age.
Director of Elementary Education Wendy Mitchell said the teachers and administrators see the need for parent support in this area.
“Many disagreements, school day problems, and peer-to-peer problems result from things that happen on social media, not in the classroom,” she said.
The event will cover social media and mental health awareness. It includes speakers Dr. Andy Belcher, district social worker Ashley Gaines, mental health clinician David Kyle, school counselor Shannon Bowles, Mountain Comprehensive Care therapist Cara Holley, middle school teacher Pollyanne Kimmel and Mitchell.
Director of Assessment Belcher said the influence of social media on mental health, particu-larly in teens, is something the school district feels is very relevant right now.
“We want to support our parents and help educate them about how the use of technology can affect their children — positively and negatively,” he said. “We want to provide helpful strategies and inform parents how they can ensure their kids remain safe and healthy.”
Mitchell said parents will learn how to keep their preteen or teen safe in a tech-driven world and review safety apps like Snapchat and TikTok. The speakers will explore other topics like mental health supports, self-regulation, talking with their teen, and helping parents help their preteen or teen navigate peer relationships.
“Our hope is that parents come away with an understanding of how to guide their teens through this new territory that parents did not grow up in and support healthy peer relationships and teen mental health,” she said.
Belcher said they encourage anyone interested to attend, the event is free. It will be at the Hopkins County Career and Technical Center.
If the program is well received, the school district may offer similar programming in the future about other topics.
“We want to listen to the voices of our parents, as well as our teachers, and find ways to give our kids their best chance of success both inside and outside the classroom,” said Belcher.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.