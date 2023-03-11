The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will be hosting its Youth Art Month (YAM) Contest for all those aged kindergarten thru 12th grade.
According to Shanna Turner, Children’s and Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator for the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library, the past records that show that YAM has been an annual event since 1980.
“We won’t count the COVID years where we were not able to host the event. So this year will be the 41st year HCMPL has held the Youth Art Month Contest. The last contest we had just over 200 entries. That’s kids in the public school system and homeschoolers, so I’m hopeful that we will get as many entries this year. It has been a while, since 2019. I am excited to see what artworks will be entered into the contest!”
The contest rules state that all work must be original and entirely the work of the student. There are no group projects being accepted for this contest. Designs must be the original idea of the student, no tracing or kits. Work may be completed at school or home. Students may only enter one piece, which can include a drawing, painting, collage, printmaking, photography, weaving, batik, macrame, stitching, sculpture, pottery, basket weaving, paper mache, etc. All submissions must be 18” x 24” or smaller.
Entries will be accepted up until March 25, 2023, the awards presentation will take place March 31, 2023 at 5.pm. at the Library. All winners will be notified on March 29, 2023. The Art Works Exhibit will run March 30-April 15, 2023. All items must be picked up no later than April 15, 2023.
The Library is not responsible for items that get damaged or lost. There are registration forms at the Library that should be filled out and attached to the back of all flat work and the bottom of all 3-D work.
For more information please call Ms. Shanna Turner at the Library, 270-825-2680.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.