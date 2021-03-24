By The Messenger Staff
No injuries were reported following a Tuesday morning house fire at 623 South Seminary Street in Madisonville.
The Madisonville Fire Department responded to the home around 5 a.m., according to an incident report provided by the department.
The report indicates that all occupants were out of the structure by the time the department arrived.
MFD Chief John Dunning said the department began battling the fire from the exterior and eventually had to locate a second hydrant due to low water flow from the initial water source, which caused the Madisonville Water Department to assist in locating a suitable fire hydrant.
Firefighters eventually entered the structure and continued fighting the fire from the inside.
Reports show a projected $51,600 in losses in the fire with $31,600 for the property and $20,000 in contents.
The scene was cleared around 5:40 a.m. and the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing but foul play is not suspected, according to Dunning.
