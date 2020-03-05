With four weeks remaining until Census Day, Madisonville’s mayor is taking a personal role in making sure people get counted.
Kevin Cotton said Wednesday his office will send a letter to all addresses on file with the city in the next few days. The Hopkins County “Complete Count Committee” decided it would be best to send the letter before Census Bureau invitations begin arriving next Thursday.
At the committee’s final meeting before Census Day, Cotton disclosed he’s planning a special lunch at City Hall to discuss the count with ministers.
“All the churches in the areas that were identified as ‘low response’,” Cotton said, will be invited to hear about “the importance of the census” and ask them to include it in weekly bulletins.
“People who have literacy issues probably trust the pastor more,” committee member Cynthia Young said. “The pastor’s going to know in their congregation who’s going to have needs.” The Census plans a weekend focused on faith groups during the last weekend of March.
One low response area from the 2010 Census may be the neighborhood around Festus Claybon Park. Cotton said he’ll consider a committee member’s suggestion to have a parade there promoting the count. A “march to the mailbox” census block party was held there in April 2010.
While Census Day is Wednesday, April 1, data will be collected beyond that date. Cotton offered to make one final appeal during the first Friday Night Live concert June 12, if it’s not too late.
In other Census news Wednesday from the Complete Count Committee:
• an “update leave operation” will begin Sunday, March 15, focusing on post office boxes. Committee chair Kim Ezell said sealed envelopes containing the census access code will be delivered door-to-door in places such as Mortons Gap.
• a “group quarters enumeration” will begin Thursday, April 2, for large housing areas, such as nursing homes and the Hopkins County Jail. One committee member said several Hanson Elementary School students list the Red Cardinal Inn on Hanson Road as their home address.
• the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library will be open March 30 from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. for people to fill out online census forms. It normally is closed Mondays.
• McDonald’s restaurants in Madisonville will offer free fries March 30-April 1 to people who can show they’ve completed the census form.
