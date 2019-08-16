Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Marvin D. Carty, 45, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance, excludes alcohol.
• Derrick D. Whitsell, 39, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Chancey M. Coleman, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Nicholes D. Shanks, 29, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to produce insurance card and driving on DUI suspended license, first offense.
• Michael J. King, 58, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with passing a loading or unloading school or church bus on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Richard J. Greer, 25, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kelly A. Stallins, 40, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Raven N. Rogers, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Daviess County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Thursday:
• Floyd C. Humphries, 57, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with criminal trespassing, third degree
• Carla F. Lemons, 44, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Lum Littlepage Jr., 46, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with violation of an emergency protective order or domestic violence order.
