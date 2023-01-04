During the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting yesterday morning, Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County, Ashlyn Jewell Ratliff (AJ), delivered her platform to those in attendance. Founder of Precious Cargo, Ratliff shared that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but it is never too soon to start driving safer.
Ratliff, crowned 2022 Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County at the Hopkins County Fair at the Ballard Convention Center, in Madisonville, during the Fair Pageant, Friday, July 29, 2022, is looking to bring awareness to those on the roads and to make it safer here in Hopkins County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.