Alliance Resource Partners reported Friday that it will cease coal production effective Aug. 16 at the Dotiki Mine operated by its subsidiary, Webster County Coal, LLC, in order to focus on maximizing production at its lower-cost mines in the Illinois Basin.
After production ceases, the operation will engage in reclamation of equipment and infrastructure for an indeterminate time.
"Unfortunately, weak market conditions made this action necessary," said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are saddened that production will be ending at the Dotiki Mine, which was opened in 1969 and is the oldest mine operated by ARLP." ARLP does not expect this action to have any impact on its previously announced earnings guidance provided in its July 26 press release, including 2019 full-year ranges for coal production of 40.8 to 42.3 million tons and coal sales volumes of 40.8 to 42.4 million tons.
