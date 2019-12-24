On a gorgeous December afternoon, with clouds wisping as the sun started its descent into the longest night of the year, nearly 20 people banded together for Mahr Park Arboretum's Winter Solstice Hike.
"It's good to see people coming out in the winter to take advantage of nature," said Lisa Meadows, the park's Welcome Center monitor. "This is our purpose, to get folks out and exposed to nature more."
Before Saturday's hike began, the group gathered inside the Mahr House and learned about Yule, a Germanic festival celebrating light, said hike leader Virginia Call.
"The Winter Solstice is a big celebration of light," said Call. "A lot of the traditions focused on light and fire -- because of the lack of light. So, we're making luminaries for everyone to take with them on the hike."
Amanda Eilert said her family was excited about creating the luminaries together.
"We are excited, we love crafts," she said. "We're looking forward to being outdoors. We've been
See Light/Page A6
cooped up the last few days, and we're excited about seeing nature and seeing changes."
Before hikers made their luminaries, they discussed a famous Yule tradition, the Yule log. During the celebration of light, the Germanic people would light a large log -- as long as the wood burned, the party would continue, said Call.
"They wanted to have a good size Yule log, and when it was done burning, the party was over," she said. "From the history that I looked up, one could last up to eight days."
The group created luminaries with tin cans. Each person drew a pattern on a lined Post-it note. Some drew Christmas trees, others snowflakes or another seasonally related creation.
Hikers adhered the art to the can, which was full of frozen water. They then went outside with a nail and a hammer and poked holes for their pattern to create their luminaries. The final step was to thaw the cans with warm water to relieve the ice.
After the luminaries were made and lit with artificial candles, hikers prepared for their adventure.
"We wanted to get outside, and we haven't gotten much exercise recently, so we came out for a walk," said Susan Crofford of Madisonville. "The activities have been a neat experience for my daughter. We've enjoyed the hands-on part of it."
The beautiful weather was a draw for families that attended.
"We are glad that the Mahrs were able to donate this land for the park," said hiker Tim Clark. "They've really done a lot for this community. My mother actually used to work in surgery with Dr. Mahr, and she thought a whole lot of him."
During the hike, the kids raced down the trail. Each having to be told by their parents where to stop and wait so that everyone could catch up. One person on the hike expressed their happiness that the kids would sleep well that night.
After the hike, visitors were treated to a warm Scandinavian beverage, wassail -- a hot mulled cider that was traditional during the Medieval Christmastide celebration and drank in hopes of a good harvest the following year. The smell of the warm cider filled the Mahr house with seasonal cheer.
The solstice hike was the second of four hikes during the park's winter season. The next hike is the Winter Family Nature Hike from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. It will explore what nature looks and feels like in January. The last winter hike of the season is the National Dog Walking Day Hike from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Hikers are invited to bring their furry friends provided they are well-behaved, nonaggressive, and a standard (non-retractable) leach is used.
For more information, call 270-584-9017 for additional hike details or weather cancellations.
