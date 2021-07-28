The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Ginger James, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to illuminate headlamps, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of synthetic drugs.
Richard Moore, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Jameson Meserve, of Henderson, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Steven Carner, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Brenda Galloway, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft by deception.
Raekwon Qualls, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order.
