A weekend crash on Interstate 69 in south Madisonville injured three people, including a 2-year- old girl.
The Kentucky State Police reported the crash occurred around 6:05 p.m. Saturday as a car tried to exit the highway at Grapevine Road. The car reportedly had mechanical problems, and a tractor-trailer hit it from behind.
The driver of the car, Zackary Green, 29, of Central City was taken to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries. The 2-year-old was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
The tractor-trailer driver, Martin Chappell, 56, of Lebanon, Missouri, was treated and released from Baptist Health Madisonville. A second adult in the car was not hurt.
The KSP report did not indicate whether any charges would be filed because of the wreck.
