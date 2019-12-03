DAWSON SPRINGS -- History and ingenuity mixed when Eagle Scout candidate Colton Bunch, 16, presented his Eagle Scout Service Project to the scout council. For the last two months, Bunch and a small group of volunteers built shelving units that now houses 100 years of the Dawson Springs Progress newspapers.
"I've been in Scouts since I was a kid," said Bunch. "Cub Scouts, then I went into Boy Scouts and have moved through the ranks. I'm a Life Scout right now. When it came time to become an Eagle, I was ready. I was qualified, so we went to find a project."
Part of the Scouts' tradition is advancement through experiential learning. Each stage of progress shows the Scouts expanding knowledge base. The Life rank is the second-highest rank with the highest being Eagle Scout, according to the Boy Scouts of America's website.
One of the requirements to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout is to complete a service project.
While Bunch searched for a project, President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society Betty Cox -- who attends the same church as Bunch -- suggested he consider building shelving units for the society's collection of the Dawson Springs Progress.
"These newspaper compilations used to be in stacks right here on the floor," Bunch said. "Half of them used to be on rusty metal shelves that were completely corroding and only held half of the books. These records weren't being preserved properly."
After seeing the need the genealogical society had, Bunch thought it was a great project. He wrote up a proposal, which he had to submit to Scouting headquarters.
See Bunch/Page A6
Once the project was approved, Bunch got to work.
"We got started working on it -- it was myself, my dad and my brother, Garrett," he said. "From approval to completion, it took two months. We thought we were going to be done in a week or two, but with my dad's schedule and with as big of a project as it was, it took a long time."
Bunch researched methods to properly store archival materials. He and his family built six shelving units that house 122 archival books.
"You have an idea in your head, and you think you can do it. But, you can't do it without the help of other people and without proper planning," he said. "We counted every book. We had to measure the largest book to make sure that they would fit. We had to calculate how many shelves we would make. We had to buy paint. We had to buy the wood, the screws and all the tiny things you don't think about in a project like this."
Because of this service project, Bunch said he will have a better grasp of what it takes to complete a goal-based project in the future.
"When I'm older, if I want to build something in my backyard or if I want to do something at work," he said, "I understand how the process works and what it takes."
For Chris Bunch, Colton's father, this is his third son to go through the Eagle Scout process. He said that it was much easier the third time around.
"We know that the Eagle Scout project is a pretty detailed thing, and it's got to be done just right," he said. "You've got to get signatures. You've got to plan it. You've got to budget the whole thing. You've got to set up a time frame. You have to organize when people are going to be able to help you. It's a good experience for them. It opens their eyes to how things are going to get done in the future."
The papers were donated to the genealogical to preserve the history of Dawson Springs. After Paxton Media Group purchased the Progress, Theresa Ray, a volunteer at the society, said she asked for the Progress' old papers for preservation and research purposes.
"They asked if we had a house for them, we said we will make a house for them," she said. "There wasn't a place in Dawson that could have taken care of them. The museum could have, but they wouldn't have had the space, and people couldn't have gotten to them for research. We go back to those papers a lot of times to get information from obituaries -- so it's a treasure for us."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.