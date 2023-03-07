The Hopkins County School Board of Education approved the new name, mascot, and colors for the combined pre-k through eighth-grade school on the Southside Elementary property.
School board chairman Shannon Embry said he was glad that 1,313 people in the community participated in a survey to help name the school, select its mascot and school colors.
The name of the new combined facility will be South Hopkins School, with 786 votes. The mascot will be the Cats, with 527 votes. The colors will be royal blue, black, and silver, with 460 votes.
“We do appreciate it,” Embry said. “We as a board want their input. We want to hear from the community. It is their school, and we want them to feel like they are a part of that.”
The school board made the decision last year to close South Hopkins Middle School and combine it with Southside Elementary, creating an all new pre-k through eighth-grade school. Last month, the school board approved designs for the addition to Southside, although construction is still several months away.
South Hopkins Middle School currently resides in the former South Hopkins High School building. South Hopkins High School, along with West Hopkins High School, closed at the end of the 1996 school year and were merged into Hopkins County Central High School. West Hopkins already serves as a K through eighth-grade facility.
The new colors and mascot for the school seem to be a blend of the colors and mascots from Southside and South Hopkins. Southside’s mascot is the Wildcats, and the colors are blue and silver, while South Hopkins Middle School (and the former high school) mascot is the Tomcats, while the colors are black and blue.
The other option for the name was Hopkins County South, with 243 votes. The second most-voted mascot choice with 443 was the Thundercats. The colors with the second most votes of 323 were royal blue and black.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the survey was up for public response for a week and a half. Embry added the winners were by a wide margin.
In other news, the school board:
recognized Crystal Farmer, the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center secretary, with the “Remember Your Why” Award for going above and beyond to help a student receive the help he needs.
approved KETS invoice payments to Integration Partners for a cabling project worth $21,040.
approved invoice payments to American Engineers, Inc. for $5,252.50 for geotechnical and testing for the high school auxiliary gyms.
Declared 22 school buses as surplus property and approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to act on behalf of the board with the sale of the used school buses
The next school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the Central Administration Office.
