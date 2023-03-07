HCS 1

Hopkins County School Board Chairman Shannon Embry, left, and Hopkins County schools Superintendent Amy Smith, right, recognize Crystal Farmer, the secretary at Hopkins County Career and Technology Center with the “Remember Your Why” Award for helping a student in need.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

The Hopkins County School Board of Education approved the new name, mascot, and colors for the combined pre-k through eighth-grade school on the Southside Elementary property.

School board chairman Shannon Embry said he was glad that 1,313 people in the community participated in a survey to help name the school, select its mascot and school colors.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.