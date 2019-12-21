Photos by Melissa Larimore/The Messenger
Skylar Clark gets a shot off over two Tiger defenders Thursday night in Dawson Springs' 75-50 loss to Caldwell County as the Panthers fell to 3-5 on the young season. Dylan Dawson (#34) splits defenders in the same game. The loss was the second in a row for the Panthers, who will play Ballard Memorial this afternoon at home. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. in Dawson Springs. In action from Friday night, the No. 2 ranked Madisonville North Maroons played Clay County in opening round play at the King of the Bluegrass tournament in Louisville. The 9 p.m. tipoff was past The Messenger's deadline. A roundup of the Maroons' results in the tourney will appear in Tuesday's paper.
