Madisonville Regional Airport board members met with Garver engineer Mark Upchurch last week to view the 90% completed plans of the taxiway and ramp project that is scheduled for construction later this year.
Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said members of the state’s department of aviation were also present, and said there were small additions that were decided upon.
“There were a couple of additions that were done like blink reflectors for when you go over the ditch and things like that, and switching from black top to concrete was one of the state’s suggestions,” he said. “Things went well in that meeting.”
Riddle said the additions decided on will be reflected in the final plans to be presented at the next board meeting set for Monday, Aug. 9.
“The one thing that has thrown us behind is the FAA is requiring us to get an environmental study that will cost us a month,” Riddle said. “Our work should start in the fall, but the good news is that you can build after it gets cold and you can also put concrete down when it gets cold. That is a good change now that we will probably be in the fall before it starts.”
Upchurch said the FAA had no problem with the airport and Garver moving forward with the design, the bidding and awarding of the contract to start construction this fall.
“The only thing we cannot do is issue a notice to proceed,” said Upchurch. “The environmental study will just delay us with the notice to proceed.”
Upchurch said if everything stays on track, the bid could be out by early August.
Engineer Duke Gaston also presented the drawings for the hangar part of the overall construction project at the meeting on July 12 that were approved by the board to be put out to bid.
Riddle said the hangar plans should be going out to bid this week.
