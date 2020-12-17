History was made early Wednesday afternoon as 10 Baptist Health Madisonville employees were administered the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Employees in the Joseph Miller Auditorium at the hospital erupted into applause as Duana Camplin, a respiratory therapist with Baptist, was the first to receive the vaccine.
“Today, we are humbled, honored and we are excited to be one of 11 hospitals in the state of Kentucky — the first in western Kentucky — to receive the vaccination to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Madisonville. “We are here to start with our frontline workers, doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists that have been fighting this fight since late February and early March.”
Margo Ashby, pharmacy director at Baptist, said the follow up dosages are scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 6, which will be about a 21 days from yesterday’s initial inoculation.
Ashby said vaccinations of frontline workers will continue throughout the week and into next week.
The hospital received 975 doses, or 195 vials, on Tuesday morning.
“We will use up as many as we can,” said Ashby. “Whatever we have remaining, we will venture out working with the health department as far as health care workers and essential workers outside the facility.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still meeting about the Moderna vaccine and approval could come as early as today, according to Ashby.
During a Facebook Live update on Wednesday morning, Lipson, Ashby, Baptist pharmacist Josh Pruitt and Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach, joined Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton in giving a COVID-19 update and to discuss the vaccine.
Lipson said as of Wednesday morning, the total number of COVID patients in the hospital was in the high 30s and that the number of ICU patients was in the low teens.
“I think we are seeing the result of the Thanksgiving holiday, and we think we may see another spike after Christmas unless people really take precautions,” said Lipson. “I still — to this day — see people not wearing masks in stores and I think, unfortunately, the seriousness is not until it affects you or your family. That is a sad thing, and that’s why I think the numbers have been as high as they have been in the county.”
Lipson said the technology developing vaccines has been around “for a very long time.”
“In general, in the past, we would have a portion of a live virus that would be injected,” he said. “The purpose of that was to create an immune response from the body. That is why, typically, when some people get a flu vaccine, as an example, you have a reaction to that. That is expected. That is the immune reaction that is occurring.
“The difference here, and what makes this a very safe vaccine, is that there is no virus that is being injected as a vaccine. What the mRNA is doing is mimicking a spike protein which is part of the coronavirus and that spike is literally a spike that gets into the cell,” he said. “Once you receive the vaccine, you will receive a second vaccine and it is actually not for one to two weeks after the second dose that you become immune to the virus. Is it 100%? No, but it is in the high 90%. This mRNA tricks the body seeing this spike protein … and forming antibodies.”
Beach said she recommends everyone get the vaccine.
“This is not a live virus vaccine,” she said. “It is a messenger RNA, and it has been used in cancer research. I am going to get it and recommend that my family get it. Get the vaccine, continue to wear your mask and let’s get the numbers down in Hopkins County.”
Ashby said there is no cost for the vaccine.
“As long as it stays under the emergency authorization from the FDA, there is no cost,” she said.
Beach reported at the live update that the health department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 with 738 active cases now in the county. The death total stands at 84, according to Beach.
Whitfield said that Hopkins County ranks fourth in the state as far as death rates.
“It is pretty well widespread,” said Beach. “We still have a strong rate in long term care. This is our most susceptible group. They will be vaccinated first with frontline workers. Two pharmacies have contracted with the state and will go to long term care. That will help to slow the death rate in our community. After that, the next highest rate is anyone from 40 to 80 years old.”
Beach added that the vaccine is not approved for pediatric patients at this time, and encouraged grandparents to get vaccinated in order to protect children.”
Vaccine distribution to the general public is still months away, but Beach wants to remind everyone to be patient.
“We will get to everybody,” she said. “We will follow the tiers exactly as they are. We will let you know, and we will work through this community. You will have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
With Christmas approaching, health care officials are concerned about another spike in cases similar to what occurred after Thanksgiving locally and across the nation.
“Close personal contact without masks is going to spread this,” said Beach after being asked during the live update how to celebrate Christmas safely. “The numbers are just the tip of the iceberg because the numbers are those that get sick enough and have a reason to get tested.
“If you go into public right now, there are people you will come into contact with that are positive and don’t know it,” she said. “Look at your loved ones and think I want them to be here next year. Ask that anyone with allergies, sinus infection — anyone that is sick — needs to stay home. Wear your mask if you are doing something together when you’re not eating and stay separate and do hand washing. Keep groups small, wear your masks and sit strategically with the people in the same household.”
