Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Paul L. Browder, 45, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Jimmy E. Cobb Jr., 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with second degree strangulation and fourth degree assault.
• Erica D. Cunningham, 32, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday as a fugitive from Tennessee.
• Jamie U. Hudson, 46, of Sacramento was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Zane T. Johnson, 31, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Amy Beth Lee, 47, of Maceo was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Ashley A.N. Maerz, 35, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Justin D. Cardwell, 27, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with first degree fleeing/evading police, second degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, one headlight, improper equipment, reckless driving, failure to maintain required insurance, instructional permit violations and disregarding a stop sign.
