Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Detrye L. Dawson, 30, of Louisville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Jefferson County.
• Charlie J. Sasser, 28, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
• Daylon I.D. Thomas, 29, of Elizabethtown was charged Wednesday as a fugitive of Indiana.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Thursday:
• Jessie J. Hibbs, 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree fleeing/evading police, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property worth less than $10,000 and all-terrain vehicle violations.
